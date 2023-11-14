Stock & Land
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Home/Beef

Meat & Livestock Australia awards Excellence in Eating Quality

November 14 2023 - 4:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
N & K Beecher Family Trust, Churchill, won the Most Outstanding MSA Beef Producer Band One in the Meat Standards Australia Excellence in Eating Quality awards. Picture supplied
N & K Beecher Family Trust, Churchill, won the Most Outstanding MSA Beef Producer Band One in the Meat Standards Australia Excellence in Eating Quality awards. Picture supplied

Victorian beef producers have been recognised for excellent-quality meat in the annual Meat Standards Australia awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.