Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Dianne Benson, The Bramble Farm, Langwarrin, calls for relief

By Rachel Simmonds
Updated November 15 2023 - 1:12pm, first published November 14 2023 - 6:31pm
Self-described Aussie battler and berry producer Dianne Benson, Langwarrin, says she may be forced to exit the industry after losing her yield and plantings to floods, two cancer diagnoses and ongoing rate costs.

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

