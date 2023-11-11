Stock & Land
Lots to like about this neat dairy farm in the Heytesbury district even at $9200/ac

November 12 2023
FarmBuy Real Estate
With high rainfall and good soils, the Heytesbury district has long been regarded as one of the most productive and reliable dairying regions in Australia. Pictures from Charles Stewart and Co
Around $3 million is the suggested price for a neat dairy farm for sale at Simpson near Colac.

