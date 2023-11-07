Stock & Land
Home/Dairy

Karen and Paul Finlayson, Jancourt East, win 29th dairy award

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
November 7 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen and Paul Finlayson, FireLake Friesians, Jancourt East, have won their 29th milk quality award. Picture supplied
Karen and Paul Finlayson, FireLake Friesians, Jancourt East, have won their 29th milk quality award. Picture supplied

Two Jancourt East childhood sweethearts have been producing high-quality milk for decades, and are 29-year long reigning winners of an annual milk quality award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.