Agents expect a unique lifestyle farm in the North-East's Upper King Valley will sell for around $3 million as it heads to auction.
Taking in 135 hectares (334 acres), the striking steel home built on this productive Cheshunt farm has been a labour of love for the two engineers who bought the property in partnership back in 2008.
Their six-bedroom Colorbond structure on Paradise Plains offers a luxurious lifestyle opportunity as it heads to auction at the Cheshunt Public Hall on Friday, December 1 at 11am
The cleared and productive farm land is divided into three paddocks with steel cattle yards and loading race.
The owners have grazed around 40 cattle but say their objective was to run a cow and calf enterprise with much larger stock numbers as pastures were improved.
The property has a permanent creek and spring on the property.
The boundary fence has been replaced.
The farm land is on a gentle slope with the buildings constructed on the property's high point to take in the commanding views of Mount Cobbler and the Alpine National Park.
Paradise Plains is around 10km from Cheshunt and is also within easy reach of Whitfield.
The joint vendors have extensive professional qualifications and careers in aerospace engineering and construction.
The fully-insulated structure they built to enjoy the High Country measures 15m by 15m with an internal height of six metres.
It has four bedrooms on a mezzanine level, with two family bathrooms, a fully equipped family kitchen and extensive living zones.
It has a big combustion heater, lots of rainwater storage and solar power.
Adjoining is the a 13m by 10m workshop, machinery shed and feed storage building plus a shipping container for added storage.
Elders Real Estate's selling agent Michael Everard said the vendors had plans to add a self- serviced eco cabin style accommodation development to the property.
"This property will ideally suit a family in touch with rural, farming, or outdoor pursuits," he said.
"It will also appeal to a syndicate or partnership of family owners as a weekend getaway or for a permanent living and farming choice.
"My assessment of its likely auction value based on local district broadacre farm values is of the order of $24,000 per hectare, or $10,000 per acre, or say circa $3 million, as properties with all the attractions, potential and scale on view here are simply not available elsewhere in such a significant valley environment and position," Mr Everard said.
For more information contact Michael Everard from Elders Real Estate on 0408 653161.
