A century-old church in the little north-west town of Lalbert has sold for $160,000.
The mostly renovated former St Andrew's Anglican-Uniting Church in Lalbert, population 138, is about 30 minutes south-west from Swan Hill.
The church closed in 2014 when its ageing congregation dwindled to under 10 people.
It was sold in 2016 when the current owner bought it and converted it to an artist's retreat.
It had been offered for sale this time around at $175,000.
The church dates from 1914 and is a little further north in main street from the iconic hotel which blew over in 2013 and failed to see its 122nd birthday.
Listed for sale by Property Plus Real Estate Agents, the weatherboard (clad) church is on a 1574m rectangular block.
The current owners have done most of the heavy lifting in terms of renovation.
It has been rewired and restumped.
The church has a new kitchen and an internal toilet/shower which is partially complete.
The old church still has that red pine vaulted ceiling and timber panelling.
It has two distinctive palm trees and is fenced on three sides.
Agents said the property has been used as an artist's retreat "for some years".
"Lalbert is a welcoming small town only 30 minutes from Swan Hill, where you are known and accepted by the locals," agents said.
