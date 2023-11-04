Stock & Land
Home/Cropping

Lock farmer Andrew Polkinghorne to investigate fluid fertiliser in 2024

Katie Jackson
By Katie Jackson
November 5 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Polkinghorne, Lock, will travel across the globe in 2024 to find out more about liquid fertiliser as part of a Churchill Fellowship. Picture by Katie Jackson
Andrew Polkinghorne, Lock, will travel across the globe in 2024 to find out more about liquid fertiliser as part of a Churchill Fellowship. Picture by Katie Jackson

Fluid fertiliser on calcareous soils could soon become more accessible following a research project by an Eyre Peninsula farmer in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katie Jackson

Katie Jackson

Journalist

Journalist at Stock Journal. Born into a journo family in the state's South East, Katie made the move to the big smoke to join the team in early 2022 after seven years spent at various mastheads in the regions.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.