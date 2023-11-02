Stock & Land
Pakenham November female sale features fewer store cattle

Bryce Eishold
November 2 2023 - 12:05pm
Peter Cleeland, Bayonet Trading, Phillip Island, sold 42 cows and heifers with calves at foot during the fortnightly market. Picture supplied
Local graziers made up the entire buying fraternity at Pakenham on Thursday during a small yarding of cows and heifers with calves at foot.

