Local graziers made up the entire buying fraternity at Pakenham on Thursday during a small yarding of cows and heifers with calves at foot.
Agents yarded about 450 mainly-female cattle for the feature store market where heifer and calf units sold beyond $2300.
Alex Scott & Staff Wonthaggi livestock manager Rob Ould attended the sale with one of the main vendors, Peter Cleeland, trading as Bayonet Trading, Phillip Island, and thought the prices were "fairly reasonable".
"The sale was a fair bit stronger on the better end of the cattle," Mr Ould said.
"We sold 42 cows and calves which averaged $1678 and that shows that people are starting to look again for quality cattle.
"I would have estimated prior to the sale that the average would have been $1400-$1500."
Mr Ould said buyers from across South and West Gippsland made up the buying gallery, with most cattle snapped up as future breeders.
Bayonet Trading sold 12 heifers with calves at foot for $2370, seven second-calving heifers with calves at foot for $1575, six cows with calves at foot for $1850 and five cows with calves at foot for $1525.
Everitt, Seeley and Bennetts director Michael Everitt, Pakenham, said the cattle in his sale were on par with recent sales.
"Most lines were firm compared to the previous sale, with some of our better cows and calves marginally dearer," he said.
The sale featured 80 pens of cows and heifers with calves at foot, along with several pens of bulls.
"We sold some good, working-aged young bulls up to $2900 and we had some very rough cows and calves and store cows and made up 250 cents a kilogram," he said.
"There were some good cattle here and I'd say there was something for everyone."
In other sales, A Hall, Childers, sold six Angus cows with seven calves at foot for $1175.
PA Holmes, Lang Lang, sold three Black Baldy cows with calves at foot for $1400.
EW Lambourn, Tyers, sold four Red Angus cows with five calves at foot for $1275.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.