Blocked from entering many farms on foot, power line surveys take to the skies

By Chris McLennan
November 2 2023 - 9:00am
Power companies regularly used fixed wing airplanes, helicopters and even drones to inspect their power lines. Picture from AusNet
Blocked from entering many farms on foot to further define the route of the controversial VNI West transmission line, surveys will take to the skies.

