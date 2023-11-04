Stock & Land
Home/News

Colac pig farmers produce slowgrowing pork of heritage breeds

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
November 5 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harvey, Holly, Andrew and Piper Burns, with their free-range pigs. Pictures by Holly McGuinness
Harvey, Holly, Andrew and Piper Burns, with their free-range pigs. Pictures by Holly McGuinness

Andrew Burns intended to leave the pork industry just a few years ago, but an opportunity too good to pass up changed his trajectory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.