Bowman Genetics, The Ridge Pastoral owners optimistic about beef

By Bryce Eishold
Updated October 31 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 2:45pm
Son and father Glenn and Tim Bowman, The Ridge Pastoral/Bowman Performance Genetics, Rosedale, will sell 400 Angus and Angus/Hereford-cross mixed-sex cattle at Leongatha in November. Pictures by Bryce Eishold
Son and father Glenn and Tim Bowman, The Ridge Pastoral/Bowman Performance Genetics, Rosedale, will sell 400 Angus and Angus/Hereford-cross mixed-sex cattle at Leongatha in November. Pictures by Bryce Eishold

Father and son Tim and Glenn Bowman drive through the paddocks of The Ridge at Rosedale, assessing their 12-month-old cattle which will be sold within the next two weeks.

