South Gippsland cattle prices remained unchanged at Leongatha on Friday as graziers from across the region stepped up to the rails to secure most of the cattle on offer.
Agents yarded about 2500 cattle at the fortnightly Victorian Livestock Exchange market, where agents reported limited feedlot competition.
However, recent rain across much of southern Victoria has boosted buyers' confidence, according to several people at the market, who said local restockers were the driving force behind the sale.
Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock manager Brian McCormack said cattle prices were similar to what was reported in the first October sale.
"I thought it was pretty firm across the board, but there just seemed to be a bit more local grass fattener enquiry," he said.
Backwood Grazing, Trafalgar, sold the second consignment of its annual draft, featuring 104 Angus steers, 14-15 months, including 26 steers, 454 kilograms, for $1240 a head or 273 cents a kilogram, 26 steers, 453kg, for $1250 or 275c/kg, 26 steers, 439kg, for $1200 or 273c/kg and 26 steers, 433kg, for $1200 or 277c/kg.
"Blackwood Grazing had cattle at 469kg and 462kg a fortnight ago and they made $1300, this week they had 52 steers that were 453kg and they made $1250 and 52 steers that were 435kg for $1200," Mr McCormack said.
"It shows people are prepared to pay for those quality cattle".
Rostella Pastoral, Mansfield, sold 100 Hereford steers, including 21 steers, 18 months, 483kg, for $1110 or 229c/kg, 20 steers, 429kg, for $910 or 212c/kg, 25 steers, 13 months, 394kg, for $850 or 215c/kg and 21 steers, 380kg, for $810 or 213c/kg.
Elders Leongatha and Korumburra livestock manager Rohan McRae thought isolated pens in his sale were marginally dearer compared to recent sales.
"I thought the market found its feet a bit and as a result, it was a little dearer across the board," he said.
Radvenjoy Pty Ltd, Narracan, sold 169 Angus steers and heifers, including 92 steers, 10 months.
The draft included 18 steers, 291kg, for $790 or 271c/kg, 20 steers, 268kg, for $660 or 246c/kg and 26 steers, 252kg, for $630 or 250c/kg.
Meanwhile, 12 heifers, 275kg, made $560 or 203c/kg, 12 heifers, 264kg, made $520 or 196c/kg and 15 heifers, 274kg, sold for $480 or 175c/kg.
T & C Hulls, Leongatha South, sold 178 Angus heifers, 12 months, including 18 heifers, 298kg, for $540 or 181c/kg, 20 heifers, 282kg, for $520 or 184c/kg, and 18 heifers, 281kg, for $520 or 185c/kg.
South Gippsland cattle buyer Wayne Osborne, Tarwin, analysed the Angus, Hereford, Black Baldy and Shorthorn steers throughout the sale and said most weight categories eased slightly in price.
He said steers weighing 450-550kg averaged $1199 and dropped $91 on the previous sale, while steers 380-450kg averaged $1012 and were down $94 on average.
Mr Osborne said steers weighing 320-380 averaged $831, down $42, while steers 280-320kg averaged $750 and experienced no change in value.
SEJ Leongatha livestock manager James Kyle said rain across the region had improved the short-term outlook of some people at the sale.
"If anything, there might have been a tad more life in the market than what we've seen in previous sales," he said.
"Generally, it was noticeable there was more local restocker competition and a few more orders starting to poke around now that the grass is about."
In other sales, P & A Chisholm, Archies Creek, sold 20 Angus steers, 14 months, 387kg, for $1090 or 281c/kg.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.