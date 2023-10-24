Stock & Land
Home/News

Plans for drought resilience plans released for Goulburn, Wimmera-Southern Mallee and Gippsland

Updated October 25 2023 - 10:25am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three drought resilience plans for Victorian regions have been released. Picture: Shutterstock
Three drought resilience plans for Victorian regions have been released. Picture: Shutterstock

Victorian regions have been among the first to have plans released to tackle drought resilience in their region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.