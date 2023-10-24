Victorian regions have been among the first to have plans released to tackle drought resilience in their region.
The plans which were announced as part of a package by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese earlier this year in Tamworth, NSW, will help adapt to climate change, form stronger networks, and apply best-practice data in the Goulburn, Wimmera-Southern Mallee and Gippsland regions.
Overall, eight of the 23 plans were released by the federal government on Tuesday, with five regions in Queensland having the details of their plans released as well.
Themes like sustainable management of natural resources, resilient economies, infrastructure and lanscapes were prominent across all three Victorian plans.
Victoria Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub director Michael Tausz said plans will be community-owned and relevant to each region.
"These plans began around the same time as the eight Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hubs were established nationwide, which are also an Future Drought Fund program," Professor Tausz said.
"The Vic Hub's farming-system partners were involved in consultations, supporting and helping direct the consultation processes to gain the best result."
The three early plans had recently been through a review by the CSIRO that applies the science of resilience, adaptation and transformation to gain official approval and underwent an extensive consultation process.
A further six plans will be developed and finalised in 2024 for the Loddon-Campaspe, Great South Coast, Barwon, Central Highlands, Mallee and Ovens Murray regions.
"Each plan will help these specific Victorian regions to better adapt to climate change, form stronger networks, within and between them, and apply best-practice data and information to make better decisions," Professor Tausz said.
Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said each Victorian region had its own unique each drought plan.
"Each community came together to share their experience and knowledge to build a plan with locally tailored actions to prepare for future droughts," he said.
