Australian farmers must be at the forefront of future marketing campaigns to spruik the benefits of homegrown protein, according to a global food expert who has warned about the future of fake, plant-based alternatives.
Imperial College London Emeritus Professor of food marketing David Hughes told a Melbourne luncheon on October 17, farmers were the most trusted group of people within the food sector, and should be used to promote the benefits of red meat.
He told the Marcus Oldham College Future of Food Business Luncheon plant-based meat varieties were "clearly struggling" in Europe, with "fake meat faltering for good reasons".
"It's unappealing in taste and texture, it's relatively expensive, there's a crowded and confusing market place and there is a very worrisome, long ingredient list," Professor Hughes told guests at the RACV City Club.
Known as Dr Food, Professor Hughes said companies like Nestle, WH Group/Smithfield, Kelloggs and JBS had "got out of plant-based meats" to varying extents, while the share prices of some companies like Beyond Meat had taken a substantial hit.
"At one stage its stock price was close to $250 and now it's at $8.60," Professor Hughes said.
"Now remember, somebody bought it for $250.
"Thank god it wasn't me and I hope it wasn't my pension fund."
He urged farmers looking to leverage premium beef or lamb products to give good reasons why people should pay more for top-shelf products.
"That's why I say, when it comes to premium products, people ask 'how do you like your lamb' I say I like my lamb with adjectives and lots of them thanks very much," Professor Hughes said.
"They need to be adjectives that are relevant to me; free range, grass-fed, special pastured, brand name, marbled, happy, welfare-assured, slower-grown, omega three rich, organic ... and that's great for me because I happen to be in that portion of the market that can afford that.
"But remember, for many people in Australia, their favourite adjective is 'cheap'."
He said the industry should use farmers more often in marketing and meat advertising because of their trustworthiness among consumers.
"Farmers always score higher than retailers, processors, manufacturers and authorities, governments and regulatory agencies," Professor Hughes said.
"It's a reminder to me, particularly when you're building a premium food product, you need to involve the farmer if you want provenance in the story.
"However, be careful, because not every farmer should see a consumer, many I know would put the fear of god into them ... so the ones that you see should be media trained, that would be helpful."
