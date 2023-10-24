The annual Glenara Superfine Wool Merino stud ram sale has a multitude of rams heading by sea, with the top priced Merino going to New Zealand, others are headed to Tasmania and a purchase from a UK based stud was made.
Top priced ram, Lot 5 was purchased by Lindon Sanders, Little Valley Station, New Zealand for $6,200.
The ram sired by Tank measured a 16.5 micron, had a standard deviation of 2.4, and a coefficient of variation of 14.3.
Mr Sanders who runs about 7,000 merinos over 11,000 hectares of New Zealand high country said it was the rams confirmation and style of wool that led him to it
Previously he had imported rams from a NSW stud, however had decided to look at Glenara rams after hearing they had some of the best superfine wool genetics in the world, he intends to run his new ram over a select 50 to 60 ewes and singkle sire maidens.
Glenara Merino stud principal, Trevor Mibus said the top ram had a very good wool quality to match his strong, "sirey" head.
"He's just a real good stud ram, and that's what [Little Valley Station] was looking for," Mr Mibus said.
Another international purchase was Lot 8, bought by Lesley Prior, Tellenby Merino Stud, Devon, United Kingdom for $3,800, the ram measured a micron of 16.7 and had a curvature of 124.
Fifteen rams were also purchased by Tasmanian studs, including Randall Whelan from Ross, Tasmania who purchased five rams to a top of $1,400 and he went on to secure private purchases following the sale.
Second top price ram was sold to Michael and Cathy Blake who purchased two rams to a top of $5,800, and averaged $4,800, both sired by Ford, and Anna Cotton Kelvedon Est, Tasmania purchased Lot 1 for $4,400, sired by Bundy.
Volume buyers were apparent on the day too, which included return clients, R & C Wombwell, Casterton who took home 6 rams to a top of $2,200 to average $1,400, David Padgett, Ararat bought 4 rams to a top of $3,000 to ave $2,100.
Of the 60 rams on offer, 49 sold during auction, with an additional eight sold privately following the sales conclusion, which left Mr Mibus very pleased with the result
"We're always trying to improve our sheep and make them better, always improving with the best genetics we can," Mr Mibus said.
"But it's interesting I've had two or three people make a comment that there's been a dramatic improvement in the sheep we're offering."
