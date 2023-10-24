Stock & Land
Glenara Superfine Wool Merino stud's top ram headed to NZ

Holly McGuinness
Updated October 25 2023 - 7:41am, first published October 24 2023 - 7:15pm
Trevor Mibus, Glenara Superfine Merino stud principal with Rachael Mibus, Kathy Mibus, and Jacob Mibus, with top price buyers Lindon Sanders and Ali McGraw, Little Valley Station, New Zealand. Picture supplied
The annual Glenara Superfine Wool Merino stud ram sale has a multitude of rams heading by sea, with the top priced Merino going to New Zealand, others are headed to Tasmania and a purchase from a UK based stud was made.

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

