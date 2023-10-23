A price of "around" $7000 per acre has been suggested as the possible auction price of a long-held parcel of cropping land in the Wimmera.
The on-property auction of the Minyip block across 108 hectares (258 acres) is to wind up a holding which has been in family ownership for 125 years.
Ray White Rural is selling the Hemphill land on Friday, December 1 at 1pm.
The block fronts the Stawell-Warracknabeal Road about 5km east of Minyip and 30km south-east of Warracknabeal.
Ray White's Max Brown said the auction presents "a real opportunity to secure a well located and productive farm holding".
It has been share farmed for several decades and is currently sown to canola.
The original home on the property was removed many years ago.
Mr Brown said the holding was originally acquired in 1875 while descendants of the vendor's family acquired it in 1934.
"The auction sale is to conclude the long term ownership," he said.
"I anticipate this well located and productive parcel of cropping country is likely to be keenly sought by local farmers.
"As to value I expect an average or median land value of around $7000 per acre should be indicative of where auction bids are likely to fall."
For more information contact Mr Brown from Ray White Rural on 0429 854772.
