Fair Work Ombudsman fines Sunraysia agribusinesses for record keeping and payslip breaches

Updated October 23 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 1:00pm
The Fair Work Ombudsman handed out fines of $136,344 to the Sunraysia region for record keeping and payslip breaches. File picture
The Fair Work Ombudsman handed out fines of $136,344 to the Sunraysia region for record keeping and payslip breaches. File picture

The Sunraysia region has topped the federal workplace regulator's 'hot spot' list for non-compliant agricultural employees who underpay workers.

