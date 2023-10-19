A show winning Border Leicester ram achieved top price at this year's Jackson Farming spring ram sale.
The top priced ram was Lot 13, a specially selected ram in the sales line up from the stud's July/August 2022 drop purchased by Gleneith Border Leicesters, Ganmain, NSW who produced Lot 13's sire.
The ram sired by Gleneith Fred 356/20 and out of 407/18, had a Birth Weight (BWT) of .45 kilograms, and a post weaning weight (PWT) of 10.57kg.
The buyer, Gleneith Border Leicester co-stud principal Nathan Kember, Ganmain, NSW said they were looking to improve weaning weight in their own stud and this sheep matched what they were after, and they had confidence in it's progeny, considering the ram's sire was from their stud,"
"So we've bought the genetics back in a way a little bit," Mr Kember said.
"He's a very well balanced ram with good figures, so he could pretty much go to any ewe and you know you're going to get a pretty good quality sheep."
With an array of champion titles in tow, Lot 13 was awarded Australian Sheep and Wool Show supreme Border Leicester exhibit 2023 and supreme Australian Longwool exhibit 2023.
Jackson farming co-stud principals David Jackson, and son Ross Jackson said they were pleased with the result but David said despite not clearing as many Border Leicesters as they would have liked, they were very happy with the total clearance of Poll Dorset rams.
"It worked out just about as I thought it would," Mr Jackson said.
"We had just a few too many and we had to pass them in, but all the others sold at today's values and the ewes sold particularly well."
Of the Border Leicesters offered on the day they cleared 77 rams of 102, with an average of $1,432, while the Border Leicester ewes reached an average of $1,108 with total clearance.
A total clearance of Poll Dorsets was achieved and they had an average price of $1,008.
Elders stud stock agent, Ross Milne said the line-up of rams was as good an offering as any the stud had put up in their 24 years, yet the current market conditions meant it was a harder sale than last year.
"It was a good fair sale and we obviously would've loved to clear a few more rams, but it was great to see a few more repeat buyers and new faces here which is encouraging to the future," Mr Milne said.
