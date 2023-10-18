Stock & Land
Goat farmer has pleaded guilty at Echuca Magistrates Court

October 19 2023 - 10:30am
An Echuca goat farmer has pleaded guilty to the four charges under Livestock Disease Control Act 1994 at the Echuca Magistrates' Court. Stock image
An Echuca goat farmer will pay $2000 in fines and is on a 12-month good behaviour bond after he pleaded guilty to four charges under the Livestock Disease Control Act.

