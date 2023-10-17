Stock & Land
Home/Agribusiness

Moving Feast Network and Nutri V selected as finalists in Premier's Sustainability Awards

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
October 17 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STREAT chief executive Rebecca Scott, whose organisation is a part of the Moving Feast Network. The collective has been selected as a finalist in the 2023 Premier's Sustainability Awards. Picture supplied
STREAT chief executive Rebecca Scott, whose organisation is a part of the Moving Feast Network. The collective has been selected as a finalist in the 2023 Premier's Sustainability Awards. Picture supplied

Two Victorian agriculture ventures that have taken significant steps towards encouraging a circular economy and reducing waste have been recognised for their efforts in driving a sustainable future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.