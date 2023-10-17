Stock & Land
Agriculture Victoria launches resources to help farmers with frost

Updated October 18 2023 - 11:05am, first published 9:00am
Weather in parts of the Wimmera and northeast Victoria have recorded temperatures in single digits this week, with frost warnings issues by the Bureau of Meteorology. File picture
New resources have been launched to help farmers prepare for late frosts and a potential dry finish to the growing season.

