New resources have been launched to help farmers prepare for late frosts and a potential dry finish to the growing season.
A new webpage from Agriculture Victoria outlines assistance to help growers decide on crops that have failed due to spring frosts or moisture stress.
Agriculture Victoria Regional Grains Manager Felicity Pritchard said grain growers also have access to new tools for forecasting frosts through the Bureau of Meteorology and tips for practical strategies for managing frost.
Ms Pritchard said the resources are essential given the wet start to the season and forecast dry spring conditions for Victoria's prominent grain growing areas, bringing with it a heightened risk of late frosts.
"Crops that fail due to frost, moisture stress or other limiting factors may be cut for silage or hay as an economically viable option," she said.
"The new webpage highlights for growers the key factors they need to consider to make sound and timely decisions.
"It also provides strategies to mitigate the risk of frost damage in future seasons, including zoning of paddocks with different management techniques, based on frost risk."
Ms Pritchard also encouraged growers to join the 'Better Frost Decisions' Facebook group for more information on identifying and responding to frost over the 2023 season and assistance with planning for future seasons.
The topics were explored in detail in a recent Agriculture Victoria webinar with Jonathan How of the Bureau and South Australian agricultural consultant Mick Faulkner.
The group is part of a Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDCI) investment to deliver frost extension activities in the southern region.
The Wimmera and northeast Victoria had a cold morning on Tuesday, with Bureau of Meteorology weather observations for Longerenong recording temperatures as low as 0.1 degrees at 6am that day.
