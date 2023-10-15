Stock & Land
Home/News

Nehill brothers' historic South Purrumbete farm sells for $405,000 above its reserve

By Chris McLennan
October 16 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The auctioneer was kept busy with 248 bids made between five parties for this historic farm near Cobden. Picture from .
The auctioneer was kept busy with 248 bids made between five parties for this historic farm near Cobden. Picture from .

An auctioneer was run off his feet fielding 248 offers from five bidders at the onsite auction of a well-known small farm in south-west Victoria on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.