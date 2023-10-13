THERE was a lot of confidence at the Glenpaen Merino and Poll Merino stud's 27th on-property sale on Friday with the only indication of a depressed sheep market being the lower average price compared to last year.
Stud principal Rod Miller lauded the sale as a good result, with only a few passed in rams and strong interest from regular buyers.
The stud sold 95 out of 104 rams offered, selling to a top price of $9750, with an average of $2715.
The average price was $950 lower than last year's sale, but Mr Miller was hoping to achieve a good clearance rate.
"Even though the average was back, it was to be expected in today's climate, really," Mr Miller said.
"The clearance for us was the main thing, and we were pretty much happy with that."
Mr Miller also said three new clients, along with the strong competition from regulars was also a positive this year.
For another year, competition on the poll rams was the strongest, including the top price ram Lot 4, bought by D & J Rogerson, Glenthompson.
The top ram was Lot 7, a poll ram sired by Grassy Creek 80 X Yarrawonga 961 and recorded figures of 18.2 micron, standard deviation (SD) of 2.9, co-efficient of variation (CV) of 15.7 and comfort factor (CF) of 99.7 per cent.
The Rogerson also bought Lot 4, a horned ram sired by Glenpaen 103 X Yarrawonga 1162, for $6000, with both sheep.
Elders district wool manager Elliot Lindley, representing the couple at the sale, said they were impressed by the rams' physical structure.
"They were looking for well-structured animals, with a nice, white, rainproof wool," he said.
"The couple have a small stud and the rams will head on back to a self-replacing flock."
Mr Lindley said local people looking for Merino wool are "simply doing what they are doing" regardless of the weather patterns or market cycle.
"Every year they are consistently buying Merino rams and keeping the market going," he said.
The 55-head Poll Merino draft averaged $2686, while the 49 horned rams averaged $2291.
Mr Miller said wool was still an essential product for the stud, and he was trying to keep his eye on the ball regarding breeding for balance.
While he said horns were still important, the stud wanted to continue pushing the poll breed with a lot of balance.
"I love that word, balance, when it comes to breeding sheep," he said,
"You got to take that structure, wool quality and weight, and that all comes under the one banner of balance."
The second-highest price went to Lot 6 for $7500, purchased by return buyer Somemill Mellis, Birchip, who bought six rams in total, averaging $5250.
Lot 6 was a sired by Terrick West 81 (Martin) and had a micron of 17.3, an SD of 2.4, a CV of 13.6 and a CF of 99.7pc.
The largest volume buyers at the sale were EC & JM Heard, Horsham and KJ, EA & JP Leach, Rheola, who both left the sale with a draft of eight rams.
The Heard's average price for their rams was $2875, while the Leach's average was $2312.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.