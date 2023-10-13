Following a move from Alexandra to Markwood, Riddellvue Angus stud's spring sale was a success, according to co-stud principal Ian Bates.
Lot 6 Riddellvue Full House T23PV, was the top priced bull of the sale, selling for $12,500, and was purchased by Eric Milano, Onalim Nominees Hansonville.
The bull had TransTasman Angus Cattle Evaluation figures of a birth weight of +2.8 kilograms, a 200-day weight of +58kg, a 400-day weight of +108kg and 600-day weight of +138kg.
His eye muscle area measured +5.6 square centimetres, and a rib fat measurement of +0.7 millimetres.
Onalim Nominees also bought Lot 9, which had a BW of +2kg, a 200-day weight of +44 and a 400-day weight of +81, along with Lot 14 which featured a BW of +2.6kg, 200-day weight of +57.
Mr Bates said leading into the sale they were feeling nervous being in a new region, with uncertainty repeat clients would follow them, and if new clients would be present to accept them to the region, but they were really happy with the result and the turnout.
We had about 25 per cent new buyers there," Mr Bates said.
"I think if you can hook up 25 per cent new [clients] in a sale, you're doing pretty well, we had a lot of interest, and good feedback."
They cleared 21 of 29 bulls, with a sale average of $6675, and Mr Bates said Lot 6 was the top bull of the sale.
"There'd been a lot of interest in him, he was picked out on open and had had been on the radar for a while," he said.
Elders livestock agent, Oliver Mason said for Riddellvue Angus stud's first sale at their new location it was a good result and the better bulls on the day sold well.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.