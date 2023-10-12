Stock & Land
Moora Hills Poll Dorset stud ram sale cleared over 80 per cent

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
October 12 2023 - 11:20am
Aaron Malseed, Elders Hamilton, Dylan Praolini Southern Grampians livestock, buyer Stephanie Granziera, Moorah Hill stud principal Linton Price with top priced ram, Lot 7. Picture supplied
The Moora Hills Poll Dorset stud spring ram sale had interest from local buyers and an above 80 per cent clearance rate.

