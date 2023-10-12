The Moora Hills Poll Dorset stud spring ram sale had interest from local buyers and an above 80 per cent clearance rate.
Stud principal Linton Price said he felt the sale went well, with a strong result in the current market climate, 54 of 73 rams were sold, with an average of $1010.
"Going off a lot of the other sales in the district they're all at about 80 per cent clearance rate, and so to pass in a handful in the current climate, well, we knew that would be the case," Mr Price said.
Repeat buyers made a return to this year's sale, as Mr Price said a regular Branxholme volume buyer purchased about 12 rams from the top end of his stud and the buyer was a consistent purchaser over the last few years.
Top priced ram of the sale was Lot 7, sold to Stephanie Granziera, Mr Price said the ram had interest from multiple buyers and sold for $1800.
Lot 7 had a birth weight (BWT) of 0.47kilograms, a weaning weight (WWT) of 11.7kg and a post-weaning weight (PWWT) of 17.6kg.
Mr Price said they stood by Poll Dorset genetics as they have a good consistency of lambs, with quick growth, great muscling and were a good match for the surrounding region of Broadwater.
Southern Grampians Livestock agent, Dylan Praolini said the sale had support from local buyers, with a few northern Victorian purchasers in attendance.
