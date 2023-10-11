In remembering the late Brian Rodwell and his dedication to the livestock industry, the 2023 Victorian young auctioneers finals coincided with the launch of the inaugural Brian Rodwell encouragement award, with the first award to a young Tatura stock agent.
The award recognises Mr Rodwell's support of young people across the industry and aims to ecourage impressive young agents to continue through the industry.
22-year-old AWN Nelson Livestock Tatura agent Jacob Brennan was the first ever recipient of the encouragement award.
ALPA Southern Advisory Regional committee member Simon Henderson, Leongatha said the award was a great honour and a way to continue Mr Rodwell's dedication to the industry and his support to up and coming agents throughout his life.
Remembering Mr Rodwell, he said, he was one of the first instigators of ALPA, and a life member of the association.
"Brian was always very good with young people on the industry, he was tough, but fair," Mr Henderson said.
"Young staff were always given an opportunity and encouraged by him, particularly to be auctioneers
"And when the industry failed he pushed for a nation wide body and could see the benefits of stock agents in individual states bonding together."
Victorian Young Auctioneers judge, and Bill Wyndham and Co agent Colin Jones, Bairnsdale, said as Mr Rodwell was such an icon within the industry, most people knew him and he and Mr Henderson both worked for Mr Rodwell.
"Unfortunately [award recipient Jacob Brennan] never met Brian Rodwell, and I pointed out to him, with Brian Rodwell being was such an icon in the industry, it is a great honour to receive that award.," Mr Jones said.
"Knowing Brian Rodwell, to win that award, rather than win the competition would be a bigger kick for me,"
Mr Jones said when deciding on a way to ensure Brian Rodwell's name was remembered throughout ALPA's future, they didn't want it associated with the runner-up award, so decided an entirely new encouragement award fitting as he was a great support to so many young people.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.