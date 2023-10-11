Stock & Land
Inaugural Brian Rodwell encouragement award goes to Tatura agent

Holly McGuinness
Updated October 12 2023 - 9:02am, first published 8:00am
Brian Rodwell's son Simon Rodwell with recipient Jacob Brennan, AWN Livestock Tatura. Picture supplied
In remembering the late Brian Rodwell and his dedication to the livestock industry, the 2023 Victorian young auctioneers finals coincided with the launch of the inaugural Brian Rodwell encouragement award, with the first award to a young Tatura stock agent.

