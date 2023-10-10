A WOOLSTHORPE Poll Dorset stud celebrated 25 years of breeding at its annual ram sale on Friday.
Estjam Poll Dorset stud achieved an 80 per cent clearance of the 51 rams it offered for an average of $1262, with the top-priced ram selling for $3600 to return buyer Maurice Noske, Dunkeld.
The ram, Estjam 220085, was in the top 20pc of the breed for intramuscular fat and was described by Estjam stud principal Esther Glasgow as "a paddock favourite here and by everyone who has seen him".
It was Mr Noske's second time purchasing at Estjam after the rams purchased last year had bred really well in his self-replacing flock.
"We found the rams we purchased last year produced really good carcase-type lambs, that were also deep in the jaw, but just meat machines," he said.
"I really liked the ram we purchased for his bone, square hindquarter, and he had a very-good barrel, combined with depth.
"He is a real meat-dominated sheep.
"When you watch him walk he has a good, fluid movement and gets around really well."
The volume buyer for the sale was a new client that had been watching the Estjam program for some time.
Scott Mullins, First Australian Farmlands, Branxholme, secured eight rams in total for an average of $1238, including the second top-priced ram Estjam 220112 for $3200.
"He was a thick, deep ram with plenty of muscle, and is a consistent type of sheep to what Esther has been breeding in the stud," Mr Mullins said.
"He has bone, structure and width, and just displays the attributes to be a meat machine.
"We selected the volume of the rams we bought on birth weight, growth and structure, combined with the attributes that we liked of the second top-priced ram we bought.
"We decided to put Poll Dorsets over our maternal composite flock this season knowing the market is looking to be tougher."
Ms Glasgow felt very positive at the conclusion of the ram sale.
"We knew the sale was not going to be as strong as it was last year, but ultimately we just wanted the purchasers of the rams to be happy with the product we put on offer," she said.
"The rams stood up very well considering the way the season has been for us.
"Seeing new and return clients supporting the program was a good thing, with studs operating and rams going all across Victoria near to both the NSW and South Australian border.
"Having repeat client purchasing is always a bonus."
