Cattle price drops at first October Mortlake store sale small in comparison to the market

By Philippe Perez
October 6 2023 - 5:28pm
Hamish Officer, Brandon Pastoral, Macarthur sold 323 grown steers in total at the first Mortlake store sale of the month, with one pen of 60 Angus grown steers, 535kg sold for 268c/kg, $1436. Picture supplied.
Mortlake's first store sale of October once again had a limited depressed market as good lines of yarded cattle restricted large price drops.

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

