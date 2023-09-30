Stock & Land
Simmental stud based on Limestone Coast show wins big in Melbourne Royal Show Interbreed competition

By Philippe Perez
Updated October 3 2023 - 10:40am, first published October 1 2023 - 12:51am
Melbourne Royal Show executive general manager agriculture Darren Keating, Melbourne Royal Show chief executive Brad Jenkins, Lizzy Baker, Olivia Baker and Luella Western, Woonallee, Furner, SA, Jack Bickley from Bickleys Transport, Goornong and judges Jason Catts, Futurity Pastoral, Kenebri, NSW, David Bondfield, Palgrove, Dalveen, Qld and Ben Davies, Wild Bear, Meadows, SA with the supreme breed exhibit Kathee with calf. Picture by Philippe Perez.
THE Simmental breed has done it again in the interbreed ring at the Melbourne Royal Show.

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

