THE second Royal Rumble All Breeds Sale at the Melbourne Royal Show had strong buyer interest in females, with a cow and calf combination from south west Victoria taking top price at the auction.
A top price of $15,000 was paid to PJ Cattle Company stud, Mortlake for Lot 10 PJ Kite R35, an October 2020-drop with a five month calf, sold to the Murnane family from Baringa Park stud, Birregurra.
The sire of the cow was Landfall Keystone K132PV while its dam was PJ Kite F20SV.
Baringa Park stud co-principal Sarah Murnane said the cow was "beautiful and stood well".
"There's a lot of great breeding behind that and we were looking for something which was quiet with a good temperament," she said.
"We have been looking at PJ Cattle Company for a little bit now, and when this girl came up for sale, we wanted to ensure she was in our stud."
Ms Murnane said the cow would go straight into a breeding program with the top price bull Baldridge Compass bought at Alumy Creek, Tenterfield earlier this year.
PJ Cattle Company spokesperson Lochie McLauchlan said the auction was a great opportunity, and was on the back of similar success last year.
The stud top the price for a physical lot at the sale with a three-in-one Angus cow in calf with a calf at foot combination.
"It's very rewarding that that we can do it again this year with a similar sort of unit," Mr McLauchlan said.
He also said that a good amount of wetness in his region was not impacting operations, compared to other studs facing a dry season in the coming months.
"When you drive down to Victoria and our region, there is still a good amount of green grass, and so, it hasn't affected us," he said.
"We've sold a similar sort of unit here today for a few thousand dollars less than last year, and that's just because of how markets are,
"But we're still managing to sell bulls and females, and I think it just goes to show that in breeding, anything that is that is on point always sells well."
He also was happy that the studs embryos, heifer and cows and claves had gone to good families locally.
"Last year, we sold a cow to Colac, and now this year, we're doing the exact same thing, but with different buyers then last year,
"But that's the most proudest thing about this and that's the reason why we do it - we want to get our genetics out there into good herds,"
Prices were lower across the board compared to last year's sale, and interest was lacking in some spots, with nine of 12 female lots sold to $15,000 with an average of $7538, while four of eight bull lots sold to $6000, with an average of $4750.
That top-priced bull of $6000 went to Cann Valley Telegraph, which was by last year's Melbourne Royal Show Australian Lowline grand champion bull, Rotherwood Qointreau On Ice and out of Cann Valley Quill.
There was a total clearance of five embryo packages sold to $1350 for an average of $1150.
The top price in that embryo offering was for four embryos from Simmentals GB Livestock Lady Missile S108 and RF Caliber 014G, cosigned by GB Livestock.\
There were six Limousins, five Angus, three Speckle Park, one lot each of Square Meter, Charolais, Murray Grey, Hereford and Simmental breeds offered at the sale.
Dairy Livestock Services auctioneer Brian Leslie said the sale went well, with females particularly sought after.
"There was really good demand at the top end, and it would have been nice to clear the bulls but probably not the interest here at the show for them.
"But look, overall, in light of the way the cattle industry is at the moment, and the dry times that are around, I think we've had a very good night here."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.