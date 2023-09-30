Stock & Land
Home/Melbourne Royal Show

Australian Lowline breeder Matt Conney wins supreme Melbourne Royal ribbon

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
September 30 2023 - 1:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An Australian Lowline stud principal who recently gave up his full-time job to concentrate on expanding his stud has been named the most successful exhibitor of the breed at the Melbourne Royal Show

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.