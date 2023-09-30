An Australian Lowline stud principal who recently gave up his full-time job to concentrate on expanding his stud has been named the most successful exhibitor of the breed at the Melbourne Royal Show
Cann Valley Lowline stud principal Matt Cooney, Tallygaroopna, won grand champion Australian Lowline bull and female of the sale, before the bull went on to win the supreme sash of the competition.
Mr Cooney said he planned to sell the bull, Cann Valley Telegraph, along with the two other bulls he exhibited at the show on Saturday.
"He has exceptional growth and he was actually the equal highest Lowline ever for eye muscle area," he said.
"There has only ever been one bull to achieve that who was 12 months older than him."
The champion cow came from a high pedigree and earlier this year won the supreme Australian Lowline champion of the Sydney Royal Show.
"I'm really happy to see she has followed up with success as well," Mr Cooney said.
He said he fell in love with the breed as a teenager after a move to the country from the big smoke.
"When I was 13, I moved from Melbourne up to the country with my aunt and developed a big passion for the breed," he said.
"At times when sustainability is a big topic, Australian Lowlines offer you more beef per acre."
Recently, Mr Cooney left his full-time job to concentrate on the stud and has developed a profitable export business, selling genetics to clients abroad.
"I'm sending quite a large volume of genetics over to Belgium, Germany, the UK and US and across Australia," he said.
"I've won one supreme ribbon with the grand champion female's mother, but to be able to take out best exhibitor and supreme champion is incredible and quite prestigious."
The stud runs about 30 breeders.
"We sell a lot of bulls to stud breeders and commercial farmers who are looking to bring down their cow size and frame score," Mr Cooney said.
Australian Lowline judge Shannon Lawlor, Kurmond, NSW, said the supreme bull was structurally sound.
"The supreme bull was absolutely outstanding and was built like a senior bull, even though he is a junior bull," he said.
"The quality was outstanding, the exhibitors put on an excellent display of cattle and everyone should be congratulated.
"The bulls were masculine, the cows were feminine and everything presented really well."
