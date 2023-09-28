Black Diamond Speckle Park stud has followed on from its sweep of showing success at the Sydney Royal Show earlier this year to win supreme exhibit of the breed at the Melbourne Royal Show last week.
It was the stud's bull, Black Diamond Tomahawk, that won supreme.
Black Diamond stud co-principal Murray Van der Drift said he was the pick of the herd.
"The judge's comment was only that our heifers were a bit more fed than the others and probably a little bit overfed for him, which was interesting to see," Mr Van der Drift said.
"Our bulls have that much punch and grunt in them, so you've got to get some females that can do it too, so they weren't down the line, they were still up the top."
He said about 10 years ago the stud transitioned to breed Limousin cattle with Speckle Park genetics which achieved a better fat build and softness throughout.
He said their success at Sydney in April favoured his stud's females, which he thought was an interesting comparison to their results at Melbourne.
Speckle Park Judge Duncan Newcomen, Duncan Newcomen Livestock Services, Yea, said the bull was hard to beat.
"His conformation is fantastic and he's got a beautiful body right through him, a lovely hindquarter, nice fat distribution and great weight for age," Mr Newcomen said.
Grand champion female was awarded to Sowden Skies D Limit, by Jackungah Speckle Park stud, Pine Lodge, which stud principal Jack Nelson described as a "great cow".
Mr Newcomen said although he believed there was no such thing as a perfect cow, the two on display for grand champion were lovely exhibits.
"She's an outstanding cow in any breed, but what I like about her is she's not over the top, just that good, middle of the road, functional cow that we must have in this state, and in southern Australia," he said.
He said he was impressed with the quality of cows and if the breed continued in this direction it would bring about an interesting future of Speckle Park cattle in the next 10 years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.