A Victorian stud had taken out Speckled Park supreme champion at the Melbourne Royal Show, matching their major wins at Sydney earlier in the year.
Speckle Park supreme champion was won by grand champion bull, Black Diamond Tomahawk, which was a favourite among the Macorna based family stud.
Black Diamond co-principal Murray Van Der Drift said the bull was a pick among their showings and added to their line-up of awards they had been collecting.
Black Diamond had a sweep of success on the day, taking out most successful exhibitors at Melbourne Royal, which followed suit to their win among the same category at the Sydney Royal show this year.
Additionally, Black Diamond cattle won the Speckle Park group class, junior champion bull, reserve champion bull, senior bull and supreme champion bull, which Mr Van Der Drift and partner Erin Ferguson were very pleased with their win.
"The judges comment was only that our heifers were a bit more fed than others and probably a little bit overfed for him, so it was interesting to see how that carried through today," Mr Van Der Drift said.
"Our bulls have that much punch and grunt in them, so you've got to get some females that can do it too, so they weren't down the line, they were still up the top."
About ten years ago the stud transitioned to breed their Limousin cattle with Speckled Park genetics into their herd which had achieved a better fat build up of softness throughout, Mr Van Der Drift said.
While at the Sydney show, their females placed higher than bulls, which Mr Van Der Drift said was an interesting comparison to their high ranking bulls at Melbourne Royal.
With back to back showings, the same family was kept busy as they won supreme champion Charolais directly before showing their Speckled Park cattle, which Mr Van Der Drift said meant the wins hadn't quite sunk in yet.
Speckle Park Judge Duncan Newcomen, Yea, who had a wealth of experience with show judging said the champion bull 'specs' were quite hard to beat.
"Not only that, his confirmation is fantastic and he's got a beautiful body right through him, lovely hind quarter, nice fat distribution, great weight for age and not only that hes a bull that would suit our industry," Mr Newcomen said.
Grand champion female was awarded to Jackungah stud, Sowden Skies D Limit, which stud principal Jack Nelson said he was still happy with their results achieved on the day for a great cow.
Speckled Park judge, Mr Newcomen said although he believed there was no such thing as a perfect cow, the two on display for grand champion were lovely cows.
"And if you look at the udder on those two cows they're magnificent," Mr Newcomen said.
"She's an outstanding cow in any breed, but what I like about her is she's not over the top, just that good, middle of the road, functional cow that we must have in this state, and in southern Australia."
Mr Newcomen commended the exhibitors on the day, as he said he was impressed with the quality of cows and if the breed continued in this direction it would bring about an interesting future of Speckled Park cattle in the next ten years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.