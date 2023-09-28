Stock & Land
Speckle Park stud highly decorated with wins from Melbourne Royal

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
September 28 2023 - 10:31pm
Black Diamond Speckle Park co-stud principals Murray and Andrew Van Der Drift with Speckle Park grand champion Black Diamond Tomahawk. Picture by Holly McGuinness
Black Diamond Speckle Park co-stud principals Murray and Andrew Van Der Drift with Speckle Park grand champion Black Diamond Tomahawk. Picture by Holly McGuinness

A Victorian stud had taken out Speckled Park supreme champion at the Melbourne Royal Show, matching their major wins at Sydney earlier in the year.

