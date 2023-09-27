Stock & Land
Victorian crop growers prepare for hotter, drier conditions

Philippe Perez
Joely Mitchell
By Philippe Perez, and Joely Mitchell
Updated September 27 2023 - 11:53am, first published 11:00am
Georgina Warne, with pup Walter, Culgoa, says a good amount of subsoil moisture still remains on her property despite conditions drying out. Picture by Philippe Perez
Georgina Warne, with pup Walter, Culgoa, says a good amount of subsoil moisture still remains on her property despite conditions drying out. Picture by Philippe Perez

While most Victorian croppers have reported almost-ideal growing conditions this year, confirmation of hotter and drier months ahead has some nervous about how the season will end.

