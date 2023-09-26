Beverley Merino ram sale had a solid result according to agents, with buyers from the local region and interstate.
Auctioneer and Nutrien stud stock agent Nick Farley said the rams buyers wanted were priced more than fairly.
"With the top of $6000, it just lacked a bit of volume depth," Mr Farley said.
He said top price ram was out of one of Beverley Merinos elite ewes and from a diplomat sire, which was seen to be popular genetics from the stud.
"Most of our sales are down a little on clearance and average and obviously the downturn in the sheep market isn't helping," he said.
Lot 1 was top-priced ram of the sale, bought by father and daughter, Jim and Candice Cordy, Walmer.
The ram's fleece measured a micron of 16, with a standard deviation (SD) of 2.3, coefficient of variation (CV) of 14.6 and comfort factor (CF) of 100 per cent.
Ms Cordy said they were regular repeat customers of Beverley Merinos, and Mr Cordy said their new ram would suit their existing operation well.
"We liked that he's got a bit of frame and presence about him," Ms Cordy said.
"[The ram] has got a nice soft wool as well which suits our country."
They intend to run the ram throughout their 1600 head flock in Walmer.
Beverley Merino co-principal, John Barty said with all things equal at the end of the day, the sale followed current market trends and he was happy with the result.
"Things are fairly tight, sheep prices aren't great," Mr Barty said.
"It followed the trends of other sales, the good rams sold really well and there's not an awful lot of back up, and that's happening at all the sales apparently."
Mr Barty said they had two or three regular buyers who also weren't in attendance, which cooled down bidding compared to previous years for the stud.
Tasmanian buyers also purchased a few rams at the sale, which Mr Barty said was common for them to purchase their stock.
Volume buyer Craig Hepburn, Castlemaine had been buying from Beverley Merinos for about six years and was happy with the results they achieved with the genetics and purchased five rams at the sale.
"We topped the wool market in Melbourne earlier in the year with $28.80 cents/kilogram with weaner wool so that was a bit of a buzz," Mr Hepburn said.
Lot 72 purchased by Mr Hepburn had a wool micron of 16.1, SD of 2.4, CV of 15 and CF of 99.9 per cent.
With a higher wool price before the decline in the market, Mr Hepburn said they were very happy with the quality of wool coming from sheep bred of Beverley Merino genetics
"We'll run them through the maiden ewes and breed some more to go around and hopefully it rains, our prices go up and we can come back next year and do the same again."
