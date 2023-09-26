Stock & Land
Home/News

Weeds could be hitching a ride as hungry deer eat threatened species

By Tracey Ferrier
September 26 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Feral deer are chomping their way through rare and threatened alpine plants. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
Feral deer are chomping their way through rare and threatened alpine plants. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

Feral deer are making a meal of rare and threatened plants in Australia's protected high country, and may also be spreading exotic weeds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.