The latest store sale at Mortlake showed signs of bucking trends compared to cheaper prices across the board achieved at similar sales across the state
Agents yarded just above 4,000 head at the fortnightly store sale, increasing significantly from the yardings of about 2000 in prior months.
A good performance price-rise was credited to many lines good quality of cattle including well bred yearlings and weaners, which stopped any potential major drops.
Steers were dominant in the sale, making up about three quarters of the yarding, but while there was good lines throughout, the sale offered a varying degree of quality in pens.
Strong competition from the galleries also encouraged prices to rally, with interstate interest from SA along with buyers from the Wimmera, Gippsland, northern and western Victoria attending the sale.
Many feedlotters including JBS and Teys were also in attendance and giving extra competition.
Well bred and good quality steer prices unchanged to 20 cents per kilogram softer with extra competition coming from the feeders at times.
The top cents per kilogram price of the day was in the Angus steer run, which went to a pen from Windarra Farm of 23 Angus steers, with an average weight of 295kg, which was sold for 328c/kg or $967 a head.
Southern Grampians Livestock & Real Estate livestock agent Glenn Judd said the good lines on offer like Windarra were generally light in weight but very well sought after.
"That [top-priced pen] were nice calves, and there was a demand the quality calves like them," Mr Judd said.
"You would get good runs of 10 or 20 cattle pens that at least three or four of us wanted to buy."
More plainer type cattle was much more in line with the market, with most of those types being sold between 200-280c/kg.
Mr Judd said the high number of cattle yarded was due to many keeping cattle for a while, looking to ride out the downturn in prices, but had got "to a point where they either had to have hay, or they had to buy hay, and you couldn't do everything."
"So you've got to unload, and some people would have sold their annual runs of cattle in in this sale as well which they do normally within a spring environment," he said.
"Because the season's closing down, it's a bit drier than last year, but it's also a normal year in that people have already done silage in certain places down this way already.
"This means cattle are getting onto the paddocks and it's not as wet, which then means the upcoming seasonal stage is going earlier than normal."
He also said that he expected good lines of weaners could continue to be sold at Mortlake into November, despite a downturn in the market.
Some of the steers outside of the quality runs were 20-40c/kg cheaper as restockers who were present were more selective in their buying.
Heifers were also sold 20c to 30c/kg cheaper since last month with some lower quality pens back by 70c/kg further at times.
More to come...
