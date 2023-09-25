A middle-weight Limousin, described as one that any producer would like to replicate a thousand times, has been judged champion Led Steer or Heifer at the Melbourne Royal Show.
Shaw's Livestock, Wagga Wagga, NSW, took out the ribbon with an August 2022-drop steer, sired by Flemington Ready to Roll R20, out of Flemington Honky Tonk P49.
The steer, weighing 508 kilograms, first won the Led Heavy Domestic class.
Judge Peter McGilchrist, Associate Professor in Meat Science at Armidale's University of New England, said he had seen some "really amazing animals" in the class.
"It's really drawing straws, but which one would you like to see a thousand of, in the paddock?" he said. "I think it's this fellow here."
He said his top three animals in the class were all "really efficient at converting grain into nutritious meals.
But the winner typified that, he said.
"He's so flat across the top, so wide through the shoulders, beautifully clipped as well and square through the hindquarters," Mr McGilchrist said.
"He has got enough cover on him in that middle weight class, certainly not excess, and I think he's sitting right in the middle of those fat and muscle specifications."
Handler Jacob Kerrisk, Shaw's Livestock, Wagga Wagga, said the win was "very, very exciting.
'It's something we have dreamed of, for a long, long time," he said.
"There were some outstanding cattle here, that's for sure."
He said the steer had been on grain for 80 days, which was part of a "simple" program prior to the show.
"We just liked the way he was very soft, he had a heap of shape in him, a big, wide top and a heap of rib," Mr Kerrisk said
"He is super sound and we really, really liked him, for that."
North Ulandi, Kapunda, SA, took out the Led Domestic ribbon, with a September 2022-drop Limousin heifer, by Flemington Ready to Roll, out of Limek Lippy.
Finley High School, NSW, was the reserve with a September 2022-drop Charolais/Speckle Park steer, bred by Jack Nelson.
Mr McGilchrist said the black heifer "probably had the largest eye muscle he had felt, across the day.
"Not only that, she has a tremendous carcass length and body as well," he said.
"She is a little bit longer than some of the others here and she is really wide across the topline there - not only that, you have the fat to go with it, as well."
The Led Export champion was won by Grant High School, Mt Gambier, SA, with a March 2022-drop Simmental/Hereford-cross steer, sired by Tennyson Nitrate, out of Rellum Farms YN200.
The reserve champion ribbon was taken out by Jones Farming, Moorooduc with a March 2022-drop Angus steer, sired by Square B True North 8052 out of Jones Farm Q69.
Mr McGilchrist said the class was "where the money is.
'They are amazingly commercial animals, fast growing, easy doers, and if we get the fat cover on them, as well, that's exactly what we want for our industry," he said.
"We want them to have a whole heap of muscle on that topline and thickness through the hindquarter."
The winner stood out because of his "beautiful cover.
"In this line up, this is the odd-one out, in terms of colour, but he's pretty striking when you get your hand on top of him - he is very, very well finished with an evenness of cover," Mr McLaughlin said.
"Just to see him walk, the muscle jumps out of the back - he is very wide and really square through the hindquarter."
North Ulandi, Kapunda, SA, took out the reserve Led Heavy Domestic ribbon with an August 2022-drop Limousin steer, by Limek Potent, out of Limek Pleur.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.