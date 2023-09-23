A NSW high school has taken out the two pinnacle prizes in the Melbourne Royal Show's sheep competition.
Finley High School, Finley, NSW, won both interbreed champion ewe and interbreed champion ram in an impressive field of entries.
The school did one better than last year, having won interbreed champion ram in 2022 but not quite getting the clean sweep.
Finley High School principal Jeff Ward said he was "immensely proud of the students, staff and agriculture program".
"It's been a long process and this is the culmination of a lot of hard work," Mr Ward said.
He said they had been showing sheep at Melbourne for more than 20 years.
"Melbourne is the ultimate for us, even though we're from NSW, Sydney is seven hours away from us so we're more attracted to Melbourne," he said.
"It's a great opportunity to showcase our animals, and it is part of the curriculum, too."
He said the agricultural program was a big part of the school.
"We've got some wonderful things going on in our school but a lot of people know about our agricultural program and that's because of the great people and teachers that started this 20 years ago," he said.
In the earlier interbreed classes, the champion heritage sheep of the show was won by Barry Shalders, Willow Drive, Grassmere, with his three-year-old ram that was supreme of the breed.
The ram trifecta of the show was won by Sayla Park Suffolk stud, Kilmore, while the sire's progeny championship and breeder's group championship was won by the same group from Sweetfield Corriedale stud, Mount Moriac.
