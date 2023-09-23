Stock & Land
Aurora Park Border Leicester stud wins at Melbourne Royal Show

Joely Mitchell
By Joely Mitchell
September 23 2023 - 7:33pm
Aurora Park Border Leicester stud principal Matthew Hill, St Helens Plains, and Border Leicester judge Australian Sheep Breeders Association president Peter Baker, Baringhup, with the supreme Border Leicester exhibit. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Aurora Park Border Leicester stud principal Matthew Hill, St Helens Plains, and Border Leicester judge Australian Sheep Breeders Association president Peter Baker, Baringhup, with the supreme Border Leicester exhibit. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

There was only one exhibitor in the Border Leicester ring at the Melbourne Royal Show but the breeder was adamant "you've got to be in it to win it".

