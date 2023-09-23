A Victorian Corriedale breeder was "overwhelmed" to take out the top-two prizes in the breed's showing at the Melbourne Royal Show.
Sweetfield Corriedale stud principal Bron Ellis, Mount Moriac, said she "never expected" to win either accolades, let alone both.
"It's a marvellous feeling because you put a lot of work into it, so to get champion ram and champion ewe is very exciting," Ms Ellis said.
It was the stud's champion ram, Combo, who came out on top of the ewe, taking home supreme Corriedale sheep of the show.
Ms Ellis said she was the ram she'd "always liked".
"He's always had the length, and he's got a beautiful head and ears," she said.
"He's got the most character in his wool, and it's so soft.
"He's got the length and carcase which is exactly what you want in a dual-purpose sheep."
She said Combo had won a second-place ribbon before but this was his first supreme win.
Similar to the ram, Ms Ellis said the ewe had always been her favourite.
"She's come second and third before but this is the first show she's done really well in," she said.
"She's got a really-good carcase and beautiful wool, it's very fine.
"She's a good Corriedale type, she's got a good head and stands well."
She said the winning exhibits, which were both 1.5-years-old, would be retained in the stud but this was their last show for the year.
"We're shearing next week and then we join in December," she said.
"The ram will definitely get used for next season's lambs."
Ms Ellis also won most successful Corriedale breeder and she was grateful for the support of her family and helpers in showing all of her sheep.
Corriedale judge Australian Sheep Breeders Association president Peter Baker, Baringhup, said the supreme exhibit was a "big, robust ram, with plenty of stretch and scale".
"He was very well balanced and stood on his four legs like a box with one leg in each corner," he said.
"That's what you need in a sheep, you need your structure to be right.
"He also has a lovely, soft fleece of wool."
Mr Baker said the ewe was a "very-good example of the breed".
"She was a ewe that was very well balanced, and very soft and fine in the wool," he said.
"She's a ewe that would enhance a breed no matter what breed she was."
He commended the quality of the Corriedales this year and said it was great to see some new exhibitors this year, including Geelong Grammar School.
"There were a few school kids involved, and they still have a bit to learn, but this is the place to get started and good on them for being here," he said.
He said Corriedales were the ideal breed for students to get started with.
"They're a very-placid animal, hence why they're ideal for young people to be learning with, and they're a dual-purpose animal which gives them a look at both sides of the fence, the wool and meat sides," he said.
