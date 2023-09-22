Stock & Land
Blue Rock Suffolk stud wins at Melbourne Royal Show

Joely Mitchell
Joely Mitchell
September 23 2023 - 9:46am
Suffolk judge Waterton South Suffolk stud principal Chris Hampton, New Zealand, and Blue Rock Suffolk stud principal Deva Weitman, Romsey, with the supreme Suffolk of the show and its lambs at foot. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
A ewe that was simply "pulled out of the paddock" by its owner has taken out supreme Suffolk exhibit at the breed's feature showing at the Melbourne Royal Show.

Stock & Land editor

