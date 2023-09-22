Stock & Land
Willow Drive South Suffolk stud wins at Melbourne Royal Show

By Joely Mitchell
September 22 2023 - 5:20pm
Suzanne Holmes, Damon, Isaac and Barry Shalders and Jack Holmes, Willow Drive South Suffolk stud, Grassmere, with the supreme South Suffolk exhibit and her lambs. Picture by Joely Mitchell
A ewe with a big ribbon collection already has taken another one home, after winning supreme champion South Suffolk at the Melbourne Royal Show.

