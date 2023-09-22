Stock & Land
Mulley Park Hampshire Down stud wins at Melbourne Royal Show

Joely Mitchell
By Joely Mitchell
September 22 2023 - 3:12pm
Mulley Park Hampshire Down stud principal Ryan Bechaz, Mornington, with his supreme exhibit. Picture by Joely Mitchell
A stud that's new to the scene has taken out the top prize in the Hampshire Down ring at the Melbourne Royal Show.

