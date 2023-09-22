A stud that's new to the scene has taken out the top prize in the Hampshire Down ring at the Melbourne Royal Show.
Mulley Park Hampshire Down stud principal Ryan Bechaz, Mornington, has won supreme of the breed with his champion ram.
Mr Bechaz said he bought his first ewe in 2021 and was slowly growing the operation from there.
"I've only got him and his mother at the moment," he said.
"I'm very new to Hampshire Downs.
"I just purchased two more ewes, and I'll probably put this ram over them."
He said he was "overwhelmed" to take out the top prize against other, more-established studs.
He said the ram had tremendous growth, with an incredible loin and hindquarters.
"He's a very showy ram, he parades himself well and he's the perfect starter ram for me," he said.
"I reckon he'll go far in the stud and industry."
The champion ewe was won by Boonong Park Hampshire Down stud principal Kane Hildred, Mortlake.
Mr Hildred said the winning ewe had "been around the traps".
"She's five-years-old and has bred exceptionally well for us," he said.
"She's got twin lambs on her and is doing a cracking job, and they're about ready to be weaned.
"We love her, we felt really good about bringing her along to the show."
The ewe had been shown at other country shows over the years, including the Royal Geelong Show and Australian Sheep & Wool Show.
He said they would show her in the years to come if she continued to breed.
Hampshire Down judge Waterton South Suffolk stud principal Chris Hampton, New Zealand, had a very-clear idea of what he was looking for when presenting ribbons.
"They've got to be able to do three things - walk, eat and reproduce," he said.
"And given Hampshire Downs are a terminal breed, what we are after is high growth rates and plenty of meat."
Mr Hampton said both the champion ram and ewe exhibited all of those traits.
"That ram ticked all the boxes," he said.
"He's very good on his feet, has a good mouth and all the reproductive things in the right places.
"He had a big barrel that led through to an exceptionally-good top line."
He said the highest-paying parts of a carcase are the loin and hindquarters, and he had meat all through there.
"If you managed to see him from behind, it's all meat," he said.
Mr Hampton said the ewe had already proven herself.
"She has two exceptional lambs on her while still holding plenty of condition," he said.
"She has good bone, is a well-balanced sheep and is still carrying plenty of meat."
