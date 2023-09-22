Stock & Land
Home/Melbourne Royal Show

Woodhall Dorset Down stud wins Melbourne Royal Show supreme

Joely Mitchell
By Joely Mitchell
September 22 2023 - 1:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Margaret and Colin Chapman and Maggie Cozens, Woodhall Dorset Down stud, Wedderburn, with the supreme champion of the breed and its ewe lamb at foot. Picture by Joely Mitchell
Margaret and Colin Chapman and Maggie Cozens, Woodhall Dorset Down stud, Wedderburn, with the supreme champion of the breed and its ewe lamb at foot. Picture by Joely Mitchell

A stud on a mission to preserve the history of its heritage breed has been awarded supreme champion at the Melbourne Royal Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joely Mitchell

Joely Mitchell

Stock & Land editor

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.