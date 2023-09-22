A stud on a mission to preserve the history of its heritage breed has been awarded supreme champion at the Melbourne Royal Show.
Woodhall Dorset Down stud principals Colin and Margaret Chapman, Wedderburn, had four sheep and a handful of lambs in the breed's judging at the show, and were also the organisers of a heritage sheep display at the event's livestock pavillion.
Mr Chapman said it was important to recognise the significance of Dorset Downs and other heritage breeds at an event like the Melbourne Royal Show.
"These heritage breeds are important historically, a lot of them are the originators of some of the breeds that are mainstream today," he said.
"For a lot of us, these heritage studs aren't our main enterprise, we also run crops and wool, but we try to keep small numbers in our small Dorset Down stud to keep it going."
He said the 1.5-year-old ewe that came out on top was the best sheep they had brought along to the show in his opinion, too.
She had been judged supreme exhibit at the Victorian Sheep Show at Ballarat and won a ribbon at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo, as well.
He said they had started using a lot of New Zealand semen in an artificial insemination program.
"They're a small breed so there are limited genetics, so we decided to have a go with some NZ semen," he said.
"We're pleased with the way they've all grown, and this winning ewe is one of them.
"They're sometimes hard to separate, they're all like peas in a pod."
The champion ram was also won by Woodhall.
Dorset Down judge Fairbank stud principal Chris Badcock, Hagley, Tas, said he thought the ewe was the more-balanced animal of the two champions.
"She was very smooth in her shoulders, and had a lovely wedge shape," he said.
"She was nice and feminine and had a nice neck."
Mr Badcock said the ram was a "correct, nicely-fleshed ram".
"He had good muscle in his hindquarters, and good feet," he said.
Mr Badcock said he was impressed with the quality of the exhibits of the small breed.
"Sometimes when you get down in numbers, you lose that genetic diversity, and it gets hard to keep that structural soundness, but it's a credit to these breeders that they have maintained that correctness," he said.
"The breed's definitely in good hands."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.