Hay War Memorial High School's Aberline stud wins Dorper championship

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
September 22 2023 - 4:01pm
Hay War Memorial High School students Meredith Gaw and Evie Creighton, Dorper judge Nick Lawrence, students Robert Gaw and Kodi Scott, and the supreme Dorper champion and grand champion ram. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Hay War Memorial High School's Aberline stud took out supreme Dorper exhibit at the Melbourne Royal Show with their grand champion ewe.

