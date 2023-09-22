Hay War Memorial High School's Aberline stud took out supreme Dorper exhibit at the Melbourne Royal Show with their grand champion ewe.
Year eight student Robert Gaw said it was his first year showing sheep, and he had studied agriculture in year seven.
He said he was excited about the win and looked forward to studying agriculture at a VCE level.
"I got along with her really quickly at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo and I've got a really-good connection with her," he said.
"She didn't get any awards at Bendigo, I did go okay with the junior handling.
"I'm excited about the win, I was actually quite surprised."
The Aberline stud also won the White Dorper supreme exhibit with their grand champion ewe.
Mr Gaw will be competing tomorrow with his classmates in the interbreed championships.
Dorper judge Pinnacle Suffolk stud principal Nick Lawrence, Bordertown, SA, said the supreme champion exhibit had good hindquarter shape, like the White Dorper supreme champion.
"She had hindquarter shape and very-good breed type, she had black in the feet like they're supposed to be, over the ewe that was in the class behind her," he said.
"The ram had the bigger volume with good skin on him, he did have one little skur but on the day he was the best ram by volume."
He said it was great to see school students interested and involved in agriculture.
He said the students would benefit from some judging and handling training to further develop their skills.
"They did a very-good job," he said.
"They paid attention to the judge and handled the sheep professionally."
Mr Lawrence said the quality of the exhibits this year was good but the supreme was easily a stand out.
