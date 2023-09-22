Stock & Land
Home/Melbourne Royal Show

Deppeler Suffolks win in Melbourne Royal Show's White Suffolk ring

Joely Mitchell
Rachel Simmonds
By Joely Mitchell, and Rachel Simmonds
September 22 2023 - 12:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Deppeler, Deppeler Suffolk stud, Derrinallum, and Melbourne Royal Show sheep committee chair Gavin Hall, with the supreme champion White Suffolk. Picture by Joely Mitchell
Rebecca Deppeler, Deppeler Suffolk stud, Derrinallum, and Melbourne Royal Show sheep committee chair Gavin Hall, with the supreme champion White Suffolk. Picture by Joely Mitchell

A ewe that's won plenty of ribbons this year but not quite made it to supreme has finally had its time in the spotlight at the Melbourne Royal Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joely Mitchell

Joely Mitchell

Stock & Land editor

Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.