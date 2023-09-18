Stock & Land
Home/News

Leawood Angus bull sale's top price sold to local operation

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated September 18 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leawood Angus stud principal Luke Stuckey, Flynn Nutrien stud stock manager Peter Godbolt, Phelan & Henderson & Co director David Phelan, Yarram, buyers Maree Avery and Kevin Opray, Hedley, with top price bull Lot 6. Picture by Holly McGuinness
Leawood Angus stud principal Luke Stuckey, Flynn Nutrien stud stock manager Peter Godbolt, Phelan & Henderson & Co director David Phelan, Yarram, buyers Maree Avery and Kevin Opray, Hedley, with top price bull Lot 6. Picture by Holly McGuinness

The Leawood Angus spring sale had a total clearance of stock, with the top-priced purchaser a return buyer from Hedley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.