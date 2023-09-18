The Leawood Angus spring sale had a total clearance of stock, with the top-priced purchaser a return buyer from Hedley.
The stud sold a total clearance of 38 Angus bulls to a top price of $16,000 to average $9289.
Leawood Angus also sold two lots of unjoined heifers to $1200, and four lots of cows with mixed-sex calves to a top price of $2550, and an average of $2233.
Repeat buyers Maree Avery and Kevin Opray, Hedley, purchased Lot 6, Leawood Qube T015 for the top price of $16,000, purchased via Phelan & Henderson & Co director David Phelan, Yarram.
The bull was sired by Leawood Qube 272, out of dam Leawood Vanilla Q075, it recorded a birthweight (BW) of 33kg, frame score of 6.7 and sale weight of 718kg.
Also purchased by Mr Opray and Ms Avery was Lot 3 Leawood Paddy T215, with a BW of 36kg, frame score of 6.1 and sale weight of 694kg.
Their third and final purchase was Lot 18 Leawood Rags T134, with a BW of 40kg, sale wight of 658kg and a frame score of 6.6.
Mr Opray said under Mr Phelan's advice to purchase Leawood Qube T015 they particular liked the shape of the bull and intended to use their new stock to balance the genetics of their current 700-head herd.
"We've got a lot of Leawood cattle already, we're return buyers," Mr Opray said.
"We needed two bulls, but we ended up with three.
"The other two were similar and good value, but they add different genetics."
Mr Opray said he raises cattle typically for feedlots so the bullock fat was a focus for them.
Phelan & Henderson & Co director David Phelan said it was a very good line up of bulls, and Leawood Qube T015 took his eye as Mr Opray's operation already had a Leawood bull with similar genetics.
Leawood Angus stud principal Luke Stuckey, Flynn was pleased with the result from the sale, as
"it was probably a little bit better than expected with where the cattle jobs at as well, so to average a little over $9000, we're happy with that," Mr Stuckey said.
"East Gippsland. South Gippsland is a big bull going area for us, but this year, we've actually sold a few up over the hills Mansfield way so we're starting to stretch a little bit more which is good."
He said the total clearance of cows was a surprise, but it was good to see them go to repeat local buyers who know their genetics and what they bought.
Nutrien stud stock manager Peter Godbolt agreed Leawood put up a great line up of bulls and said the bull market had held up better than the commercial sector currently.
He said it was typical that the bull sales were usually about six months behind trends seen in the commercial market, when it was on a decline, but it was good to see farmers still investing heavily in genetics at sales.
"It was one of the better line ups Leawood had put up," Mr Godbolt said.
"It's a good place to come to for a bit of cross genetics, since not too many people go down the New Zealand track as hard as they do here at Leawood so it's a good place to go to."
