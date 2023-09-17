Stock & Land
Home/News

West Vic Dairy focus farm sheds light on dairy practices

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
September 17 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Groves, farm consultant, Peter and Marnie Kerr, Bostocks Creek focus farm dairy farmers, and Libby Swayn, West Vic Dairy lead regional extension officer. Picture by Holly McGuinness
Paul Groves, farm consultant, Peter and Marnie Kerr, Bostocks Creek focus farm dairy farmers, and Libby Swayn, West Vic Dairy lead regional extension officer. Picture by Holly McGuinness

A two-year program by West Vic Dairy, of Dairy Australia has held their second focus farm field day, inviting industry members to share in the positives, and challenges of their selected focus farm in Bostocks Creek.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.