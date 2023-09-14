The delightfully named Toad Hall Farm has to be one of the more remarkable grazing farms in the richest farming postcode in Australia.
No expense has been spared on this South Gippsland property with its stunning centrepiece a two-storey stone mansion with sweeping 360-degree ocean and farm views.
No suggested price has been offered for the sale of the home and 40 hectare (99 acres) grazing property.
But when you compare this Bass Coast beauty with its coastal neighbour just 20 minutes away which recently sold for more than $5 million or $50,606 per acre it would seem the sky is the limit.
The Cape Paterson block of the same size but right on the coast had a much different homestead on offer to buyers.
Just this year, farm land has sold for prices of $16,505/ac, $18,330/ac, $22,000/ac, $18,056/ac in this Wonthaggi district.
Postcode 3995 features hilly country where beef cattle enjoy lush pastures and wonderful views.
Fertile loamy soils partner with high annual rainfall of around 900mm have produced small farm sizes, hence the need for existing farmers to expand.
The bonanza in sale prices has been fuelled in recent years by these smallish farm sizes, the coastal views and being just over 100km to Melbourne.
Now Colliers has joined the party with the sale of Toad Hall Farm at Kilcunda.
The 400 square metre Mount Gambier limestone homestead commands the attention but the farm is a productive beef operation as well.
The home has four king-sized bedrooms, three bathrooms and lots of living areas.
It is currently producing high quality Aberdeen Angus cattle, the property benefits from improved pastures, gently sloping topography, well-designed fencing, windbreaks, quality cattle yards and secure stock water reticulated to each paddock.
It comes with modern shedding and a recent history of revegetation including a 10 acre pine plantation.
Toad Hall Farm is being offered for sale by private treaty.
For more information contact the agents from Colliers - Duncan McCullough on 0416 047484 and Thomas Quinn on 0429 822228.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.